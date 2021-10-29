See Kristin Chenoweth's Unique 3-Stone Halo Engagement Ring from Fiancé Josh Bryant

The couple got engaged on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room on Oct. 27

Kristin Chenoweth's engagement ring from fiancé Josh Bryant was nothing but show stopping.

Rather than go with a traditional single center stone ring, Bryant chose a unique three-stone halo ring featuring a trio of oval diamonds by Rahaminov Forevermark. The musician went to Bruce G. Weber Diamond Cellar in Tulsa, Oklahoma to find the perfect ring for his bride-to-be.

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth jokes after Bryant popped the question on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room Wednesday evening. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Kristin Chenoweth Gets Engaged at The Rainbow Room Followed by Dinner at Fresco By Scotto Credit: Michael Simon

Bryant adds, "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

After Bryant got down on one knee with the city skyline as the beautiful backdrop, the newly-engaged couple celebrated with a romantic dinner at Fresco by Scotto later that evening.

Chenoweth shared a sweet selfie with Bryant with her arm wrapped around his neck (and her sparkling ring in full view!) not long after the couple announced their engagement.

"Guess you're stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I'm never letting you go. A million times yes!!! 💍🤵‍♂️👰‍♀️💖 Thank you too @voguemagazine and @people for breaking the news!!" she captioned the photo.

Many friends filled Chenoweth's Instagram post with congratulatory comments. "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!! ❤️😍 SO so thrilled for you two! ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Katie Couric.

Allison Janney wrote: "Congratulations!!!!🎉❤️❤️ you're a lucky man Josh👌🏼🙌🏼."

Emma Roberts got emotional when she heard the news. "CRYING 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," she wrote.

Chenoweth and Bryant, who have been linked since August 2018, first met at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016, where Bryant's band Backroad Anthem was performing. When the band was hired to play at Chenoweth's nephew's wedding in 2018, the soon-to-be couple met once again and started dating in August of that year, per Vogue.

The Wicked star and her musician boyfriend only grew closer in 2020 while quarantining together in N.Y.C. at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, spending time bonding and creating TikTok videos.

"We managed to stay creative and still have a good time," Chenoweth previously told PEOPLE. "My boyfriend is 14 years younger than me. Thus, I'm good at TikTok," she said laughing. "I didn't know what TikTok was, I didn't necessarily want to do TikTok. Now I love TikTok with his help."

