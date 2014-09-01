Kristin Chenoweth Debuts Longer, Darker Hair

Quick, check outside your window to see if pigs are flying. Quintessential blonde Kristin Chenoweth has opted for a darker hue as she heads into fall.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank; Courtesy Haus



“Goin dark is fun,” she captioned the below photo, which gives a good view of her new ombré do. She’s almost entirely a brunette now with the exception of her honey-kissed tips. And she didn’t just go darker: She also showed off significantly longer strands, courtesy of the hair wizards at NYC’s Gemini 14 salon.

Goin dark is fun. pic.twitter.com/B2WuifRVVX — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) August 29, 2014

When a fan asked how her hair got so long, so fast, Chenoweth joked on Twitter: “I’m actually part chia.” She followed that up by saying, “Hello I’m such a blonde. Oh wait. Not anymore!”

RELATED PHOTOS: Star hair changes not to miss!

It was an abrupt change for the star, who has been spending the past year growing out a pixie cut she chopped last November at Jennifer Lopez’s suggestion.

At the time, she told PEOPLE she was still adjusting to the cut, but loved what it represented. “I think I’ve needed this for a long time. I was nervous about being so exposed. It is what it is. I am what I am,” she said. “I encourage people to go for it. There is nothing wrong with having a change in life. And guess what: Hair grows back.” Or changes overnight with a little professional help!

Do you love her new look? What do you think of her as a brunette?

–Alex Apatoff