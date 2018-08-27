Splash

Kristin Cavallari had a feeling she was going to have a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto Sunday night.

The Very Cavallari star, 31, wore a daring yellow Nicolas Jebran wrap dress that featured a plunging neckline and revealed a little more than she intended to.

While in the car on the way to the award show, Cavallari expressed her concern about the deep neckline to her fans on her Instagram story.

“I’m literally two seconds away from a nip slip!” she said. “It better not happen. I’m gonna ask for tape.”

But it appears Cavallari wasn’t able to get her hands on the double-sided fashion tape she wanted. As the reality star posed on the red carpet, she suffered a slight nip slip when she was photographed from the side.

During the show, however, she took to Twitter to explain she did not expose herself while she was on stage presenting.

“It looks like u can see my nipple while I give this damn speech, but it was a tan line!! Just wanna clear that up.”

It looks like u can see my nipple while I give this damn speech but it was a tan line!! Just wanna clear that up 😜 #VeryCavallari — Kristin Cavallari (@KristinCav) August 27, 2018

While she was at the event, Cavallari was also busy live tweeting the season finale of Very Cavallari, which documents her life with husband Jay Cutler as she manages her brand, Uncommon James. Shortly after coming back to reality TV with her E! series, MTV announced a reboot of The Hills, but according to a source, Cavallari won’t be a part of it.

“She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!” the source said. “But she’s still close with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] and is excited for them.”