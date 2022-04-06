Kristin Cavallari Kisses Tyler Cameron on Set of Western-Inspired Photo Shoot for Uncommon James

The Uncommon James founder and Bachelorette alum smooched while working on a campaign for her jewelry brand

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron got cozy for the camera!

In pictures published Monday, the reality TV stars were seen kissing during a photo shoot for Cavallari's jewelry line, Uncommon James. The 35-year-old founder and Cameron, 29, stood opposite one another on a Western-inspired set before leaning in for a smooch, Entertainment Tonight and TMZ report.

Uncommon James did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the campaign.

Cavallari and Cameron both appeared on E! News' Daily Pop in February, where guest host Loni Love joked about setting them up.

Neither star is currently known to be dating anyone publicly. Cameron, who dated Hannah Brown while appearing on The Bachelorette in 2019, was most recently in a relationship with model Camila Kendra, from whom he split in August 2021.

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler, whom she separated from in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. In announcing the news, The Hills alum summed up the situation as one of "two people growing apart."

The photo shoot comes after Cavallari hinted she was ready for love again. In a Monday Instagram Stories Q&A with fans, she addressed her relationship status, telling a fan, "I've honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff."

"I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I'm ready for a relationship," she explained.

The Very Cavallari alum admitted that she was playing coy, writing, "I realize that didn't really answer that question," before continuing, "let's just say this: When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it's amazing what you will start to attract."

Cavallari also clarified that she believes "it's crucial to be happy on your own before entering into a relationship," noting that "no one can make you happy or fill a void" because "that's an inside job."

As for what she was looking for in a future partner, Cavallari told her followers she wants to find her "rock."