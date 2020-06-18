Kristin Cavallari Steps Out in Black Mini Skirt and Corset Top 2 Months After Jay Cutler Split

A source tells PEOPLE the reality star attended an "intimate dinner" for her publicist's birthday in Santa Monica

Kristin Cavallari was spotted in her version of the little black dress two months after announcing her split from husband Jay Cutler after 10 years of marriage.

On Monday, the Uncommon James founder, 33, attended an "intimate dinner" in a private room at Fia in Santa Monica for her publicist Jack Ketsoyan's birthday, a friend of Cavallari tells PEOPLE.

The star — who announced the end of her E! reality show Very Cavallari on Instagram last month — chose a corset top, a miniskirt and strappy stilettos for the outing. She paired the all-black ensemble with a chunky belt, gold jewelry and a jewel-encrusted clutch.

The source says the get-together marked "her first time out with friends" since quarantining amid coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cavallari previously shared that she and her children, whom she shares with Cutler (Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4), have been staying with friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson throughout the pandemic in Nashville.

According to a second source, the designer flew into Los Angeles on a private jet for business meetings before joining a small group of friends for the birthday celebration this week.

“The mood was very upbeat," the source says of the intimate dinner. "Kristin looked amazing. She seemed relaxed and happy. You could tell she was excited to be out with friends."

In April, the reality star announced her split from the former NFL player in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," alongside a photo of the pair walking off into the distance together with their backs turned to the camera.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Cavallari added. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."