Cavallari shared a smiling Instagram selfie Tuesday after whirlwind few months, during which the television personality announced her divorce from Jay Cutler and the end of her E! reality show Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Returns to Work at Uncommon James After Jay Cutler Split: 'So Happy to Be Back'

Kristin Cavallari is getting back into the swing of things as Tennessee businesses slowly start to reopen amid the novel coronavirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“SO happy to be back in the office!!! @uncommonjames” the television personality, 33, wrote on Instagram, tagging the lifestyle brand she founded in 2017.

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Tibrina Hobson/Getty; Todd Williamson/Getty

“Beauty!” country singer Jana Kramer said. Cavallari’s longtime friend and hair colorist Justin Anderson joked, “want me to bring you chick fil a to celebrate? calories don’t count on your first day back to the office girl!♥️”

Other social media users said they were glad to see the E! star looking “happy and healthy” as she enters a new chapter of life.

“You're in my prayers while you go through this difficult time. Better things to come!” one fan wrote. A second added, “Our queen is back.”

Last week, Cavallari announced the end of Very Cavallari in an Instagram post, writing, "I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible."

She continued: "To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."

Cavallari (who got her show business start as a teenager on MTV's Laguna Beach) and Cutler filed for divorce in April.

Cutler, 36, and Cavallari began dating in 2010. They got engaged in 2011, then split briefly that year only to reunite just weeks later. The couple wed in 2013 and shares three children: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Although the E! show focuses on Cavallari running Uncommon James, a jewelry and lifestyle brand, it has also illuminated the ups and downs of her marriage — including the demise of her friendship with Kelly Henderson over rumors that she'd slept with Cutler, which all parties have denied.

And last month, sources told PEOPLE that there was friction behind the scenes, too.