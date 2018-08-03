You’ve probably heard the phrase “keeping it 100,” but thanks to Kristin Cavallari, the new thing will be “keeping it under 100.”

The star, whose new reality show Very Cavallari debuted last month on E!, admitted to PEOPLE that she doesn’t follow any of her former The Hills costars on Instagram. “Not because there’s any animosity,” she explains. “I’ve always been under 100 [accounts I follow], and I’m gonna remain under 100. I just don’t have time to flip through everything.” (But don’t worry, Laguna Beach fans, she says she does follow Alex H. and Alex M. from her high school days.)

Since her time on Laguna and The Hills, Cavallari has stayed busy raising her three children (with husband of five years, ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler), designing a shoe collaboration with Chinese Laundry and writing two bestselling books (Balancing in Heels and True Roots). If all that isn’t enough, she also launched her own jewelry and home goods line last year, Uncommon James, and opened the brand’s first store this year in Nashville — all of which is being documented in the first season of Very Cavallari.

Her life may have been uprooted from California to Tennessee, but it’s just as photo-friendly as ever. We asked Cavallari to break down her Insta feed for the latest edition of “Inside My Instagram” — watch the full video above, and catch the highlights below.

The star says her new Nashville life hasn’t changed her style, and even says the Tennessee town has more in common with L.A. than you might think.

“Nashville has a very hip, young, sexy side that a lot of people don’t know,” Cavallari explains, adding “You can get away with wearing anything in Nashville. It’s not just cowboy boots!”

As you scroll through Cavallari’s feed, you may notice a theme. In addition to tons of photos of her family and Uncommon James shoots, she also shares her favorite accessories — whether that be a good pair of heels from her collection or a cup of coffee (or perhaps the occasional glass of wine).

The star confirms that “alcohol gets lots of likes. I’d say coffee and alcohol are like neck and neck.”

And when it comes to Uncommon James, Cavallari spilled that the most popular piece both on social media and with customers has been the “Girl Boss” hoops, which she proudly wears in the video. (Sure enough, all three colors of the style are currently sold out on the website.)

And although Cavallari may be famous for her candor, she also admits her feed is highly curated. Case in point: She’s been known to delete photos on occasion.

“There was a point where my publicist and manager were getting mad at me because I would post stuff promoting stuff, and they’d be like, ‘You can’t just delete that!'” She recalls. In the end, it all comes down to performance: “But if a picture doesn’t do well? Psh, get it out of here!”

Cavallari also explains why she doesn’t show her kids, Camden, 5, Jaxon, 4 and Saylor, 3 — on social media, a philosophy that she and Cutler have embraced on their show as well.

“I don’t show my kids’ faces, only because I want them to make the decision if they want their lives plastered all over social media,” she says, explaining that she does post some photos of the backs of their heads because she still likes sharing family moments with her fans.

One photo she loves? A sweet snap of daughter Saylor blowing bubbles. “It’s just from the back and you get the idea without having to see her face,” Cavallari says. “My little pumpkin. She got a lot of likes!”