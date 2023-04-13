Kristin Cavallari Reunites the 'Laguna Beach' Cast for Nostalgic Jewelry Collection

The "Back to Laguna" campaign reunites Cavallari with former cast mates Stephen Colletti, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser, Talan Torriero, Jason Wahler and Alex Murrel

By
Published on April 13, 2023 02:22 PM
Uncommon James Releases Laguna Beach Collection
Photo: Uncommon James

It's a Laguna Beach reunion!

On Thursday, Kristin Cavallari's lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, unveiled a new collection that features the cast of the iconic MTV show back together for the first time in more than a decade.

The "Back to Laguna" campaign reunites Cavallari, 36, with former cast members Stephen Colletti, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser, Talan Torriero, Jason Wahler and Alex Murrel in a nostalgic nod to their high school roots.

In the video, the Very Cavallari star sports her iconic black choker — plus other jewelry from the collection — while revisiting memorable high school venues including the school bleachers, library and classroom.

Beads and hot-pink accessories are also among the highlights of the Uncommon James Summer 2023 collection (ranging in price from $42 to $62), while layered necklaces and ring stacks figure prominently in the video's montage of all things high school.

As the boys skateboard down the hallways and the girls reunite to show off their bling, the cast members look as though they've hardly aged since 2004.

Uncommon James Releases Laguna Beach Collection
Uncommon James

The new jewelry is a summertime transition from The Hills alum's fall collection, which featured chains, pearls, and hoops created for effortless layering.

"This collection will have you looking (and feeling) like the baddest, most free version of yourself," the brand said at the time.

For Cavallari, the new collection comes at a busy time for the mom, who shares three children — Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 — with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

After a recent vacation to Finland, Sweden and Iceland, where she saw the Northern Lights, the star returned stateside just in time to see her third cookbook (Truly Simple) hit shelves last week.

