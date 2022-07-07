Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron exchanged rings and kisses in a new spot for Uncommon James' upcoming fall collection

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron Get Married and Share Steamy Kisses in New Uncommon James Ad

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are serving newlywed realness!

The two reality personalities are starring in a new wedding-themed ad for Cavallari's jewelry line Uncommon James, meant to promote the brand's fall "Untamed Collected."

In the clip, which dropped on Thursday, Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, play pretend lovers celebrating their happy day in a Western-themed locale. After facing off in a town square, the pair share a dance in a dive bar as a duo of female musicians perform an electric rock tune.

Soon they're trading rings in front of a stained glass window, and trading steamy kisses while rolling around on a mattress in the middle of the desert — Cavallari in a white gown and Cameron, shirtless in a pair of jeans.

Of course, the real star of the ad is Cavallari's jewelry. The collection was all designed by the mother of three and features new chains, pearls, and hoops created for effortless layering.

"This collection will have you looking (and feeling) like the baddest, most free version of yourself," the brand says. "Plus, you may even find your own Tyler Cameron while wearing our pieces…you never know."

As for Cavallari's relationship status with Cameron, it's strictly business. But even she admitted she knew what fans would be thinking when they saw them together.

"I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," Cavallari told hosts Brie Bella and Nikki Bella on the an episode of The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM's Stitcher back in April. "It worked. I was like, 'Check that box.'"

And Cameron checks off plenty of boxes for Cavallari, too.

"He's honestly the nicest human being on the planet," Cavallari said. "I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him."

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler, whom she separated from in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. In announcing the news, she summed up the situation as one of "two people growing apart."