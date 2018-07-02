Kristin Cavallari's Husband Jay Cutler Helps 'Style' Her: 'I Pick Out 98 Percent of Your Clothes'

Jay Cutler: quarterback and … celebrity stylist?

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Very Cavallari series premiere, the former professional football player jokingly reveals that he’s the mastermind behind his wife Kristin Cavallari‘s closet.

“All right, what does one wear to a photoshoot? Which one do you think?” asks Cavallari, 31, holding up two sweaters.

Cutler, 35, picks one, immediately shutting down the other option.

“You know what?” he says. “I think I pick out 98 percent of your clothes. Do people know that I style you?”

“No, you don’t,” says Cavallari with a laugh.

Cutler then has to help Cavallari slip into the sweater without messing up her hair.

“I have to pick out your clothes, I have to dress you,” he teases.

“Good thing I have you,” she says. “What would I do without you?!”

Cavallari — who shares Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2, with Cutler — recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she convinced her hubby to get on board with letting cameras into their home for the new reality show.

“It took a lot of convincing on my part,” she admitted. “Yes, he’s used to [public attention]. But at the end of the day, he really just wanted to play football and didn’t want to deal with the media aspect of it all. So it was an adjustment for him to have cameras in the home.”

“We put parameters on what we could and couldn’t film and we talked about, as a couple, what we were willing to put out there,” she continued. “And certain things we didn’t want to put out there, which is what it is. I care more about my family than I do about the show, so I just really wanted to make sure that he was comfortable. And season one was great — a few little hiccups here and there, but overall everyone’s happy. Still married!”

The couple’s kids, however, won’t be featured — which Cavallari said was a “very conscious decision” that she addresses in the first episode.

“They’re not on the show at all. They would be around — we were filming sometimes and they would watch the monitors,” she said. “They loved being around it, but we want to keep our kids kids. I don’t even really show them on social media. If I post them, it’s of the back of their head or something to that degree. When they’re old enough to decide if they want a camera following them around that’s one thing, but they’re 5, 3, and 2, and I want to keep them that way.”

Very Cavallari premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on E!