"Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times," Cavallari wrote

Kristin Cavallari Gets a Butterfly Tattoo to Symbolize 'Going Through Difficult Times' in the Wake of Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is rocking some fresh ink.

On Tuesday, the Very Cavallari star, 33, showed off two new designs she got courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, detailing the body art process on her Instagram.

"About to get tattooed by the best," she first teased on her Instagram Stories, before posting a shot of herself under the needle in her feed with the caption: "Tattoo time @jonboytattoo."

Cavallari later debuted the final results on her Instagram Stories, sharing the butterfly design on her right wrist and a forearm tattoo baring the initials of her three children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

While she did not elaborate on the tattoo of her kids' initials, the mother of three did go into further explanation about her other fresh ink.

"Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times," she wrote alongside a close-up of the design.

Cavallari's new tattoos come four months after she announced her divorce from Jay Cutler. In a joint statement released in April, the pair — who had been together for 10 years — said it was just a situation "of two people growing apart" and that they had "nothing but love and respect for one another."

In May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had reached a custody agreement. Cavallari and Cutler, 37, agreed to be named "joint primary residential parents," alternating time on a week-on, week-off basis, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

They will alternate Easter and Thanksgiving, as well as fall and spring breaks, and will split the Christmas holiday.

Earlier this month, Cavallari sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a cuddly photo with high school sweetheart and former Laguna Beach castmate Stephen Colletti.

However, a source told PEOPLE that the exes, who have kept in touch over the years, are "just friends."