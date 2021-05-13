The star kicked back on her countertop while her longtime pro rinsed her hair in the sink

Kristin Cavallari Gets an At-Home Hair Session (in Her Kitchen!) from BFF and Colorist Justin Anderson

Kristin Cavallari had a special hair styling session — right in her own kitchen!

The Uncommon James founder, 34, enlisted the help of her longtime friend and colorist Justin Anderson to get her hair done at home, and they decided to take the task into her kitchen. Cavallari posted a photo as she laid on her countertop with her legs high in the air and her head leaning into the sink's basin while Anderson laughed and rinsed her hair.

Cavallari simply captioned the post, "Salon visits."

Anderson also posted the photo on his own Instagram page and jokingly wrote, "she LOVES a surprise cold rinse 🚿 speeds up your metabolism, girl 💪🏽."

Another one of Anderson's clients, Kim Basinger, agreed the colder the water, the better. "Yes rinse it in cold water how many times have I said that Justin," the actress commented. "I am so jealous of you doing her hair...but love it all ... love the vibes from there."

Fellow celeb hair pros chimed in too. Riawna Capri wrote, "Hahahahahhahaha DEAAADDDDD." While Justine Marjan commented, "so cute."

Between launching her Uncommon James Beauty line (available today!) and making a return to The Hills: New Beginnings, Cavallari has been keeping busy. Fans have been anticipating the star's return to her MTV roots, and castmate Brody Jenner recently said there's a lot to look forward to on the upcoming season of the reality series.

"I think everybody was just really happy to be filming with an OG," said Jenner, 39 when the cast stopped by PeopleTV's Reality Check. "I mean, Kristin just adds so much to the show. She's so great, she's been doing this so long. She's a pleasure to be around, but she's a firecracker."

