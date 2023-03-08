Kristin Cavallari Says She Doesn't Get Botox or Filler: 'My Lines Don't Bother Me'

“It’s really just about staying hydrated and using good products,” the reality TV personality revealed in an Instagram Story posted Tuesday

Tracey Harrington McCoy

Published on March 8, 2023 11:58 AM
Kristin Cavallari
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Kristin Cavallari is getting real about Botox and filler — and she's not a fan.

In a fan Q&A she hosted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Cavallari was asked about her thoughts on Botox and filler.

"Normalize wrinkles!!" a fan wrote. "I hate the pressure to get Botox! What's your secret to smoothing lines?"

Cavallari, 36, jumped right in. "I couldn't agree [more]," she wrote on top of a photo of herself kissing daughter Saylor, 6, whom she shares with ex Jay Cutler along with sons Jaxon, 8, and Camden, 10.

kristin cavallari
kristin cavallari/instagram

"I don't have a secret," she continued. "It's really just about staying hydrated and using good products."

The reality TV star explained that she embraces her wrinkles. "My lines don't bother me. You can see them here on my forehead. I'm extremely animated so I would lose a lot of my expression if I got Botox."

"I'm happier at age 36 than I ever have been and my lines mean I've lived and have experience which I love," she added.

kristin cavallari
kristin cavallari/instagram

Cavallari was asked by another fan if she'd ever done Botox or fillers. "No, I've never done either," she wrote. "This picture was taken about a month ago with no makeup and there's no filter here—you can see my lines. But again, THEY DONT BOTHER ME."

In the following story, Cavallari admitted to trying Dysport, an injectable. "I did dysport under eyes ONE time and I absolutely hated it." She explained she was convinced to try and and now, "can't even look at photos from this time period. Luckily it was gone within 5 months."

The Uncommon James founder added: "And yes, I know dysport is a form of Botox but it's supposed to be "healthier" for you (which is prob bs)"

Later in the Q&A, another fan asked which products she uses for anti-aging and if she had any retinol alternatives.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Grown Up' a Lot Since Jay Cutler Split: I've 'Closed That Chapter'

Cavallari shared that her beauty brand, Uncommon Beauty, will be releasing a new product soon. "I use a natural retinol alternative which we have coming out in May, and you guys, IM OBSESSED. I use it 3 times per week at night. It's not nearly as harsh as retinol. I used to use retinol and my skin looks healthier without it."

The Laguna Beach alum also revealed that she gets a facial every six weeks. "Nothing fancy, just a good, deep clean and some relaxation. "

