The new mom talks about her post-baby wardrobe, and her new shoe line for Chinese Laundry

Courtesy Chinese Laundry

New mom Kristin Cavallari got a promotion: she recently went from Chinese Laundry celebrity shoe stylist to designer! The former reality star is launching a capsule collection with the brand this December, featuring pumps, flats, booties, platforms and more in a variety of bold colors.

“I wanted to make a line for girls who want to look and feel great, but not spend a fortune,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s important for girls to know that you can look amazing at a great price.”

Cavallari says she kept an eye on fall and winter trends while creating her footwear, and “just designed shoes that I love and want to wear,” she shares. “This line is for the girl on the go who wants to feel great for any occasion.” She learned a little something during the creative process, too. “I definitely have a certain style and taste and don’t veer far from it,” she jokes.

However, the bride-to-be has modified her look a little bit since becoming a mom earlier this month. “I’ve mostly been wearing my most comfortable clothes — lots of leggings and T-shirts and maxi dresses,” she says. “I’ve been so tired, so whatever is easiest is what I’m wearing.”

The same rule applies to shoes; Cavallari stopped wearing heels later in her pregnancy, and has yet to put them back on. “I’m looking forward to the first time I [wear them again],” she shares.