Kristin Cavallari Bares Her Butt in Sexy Snap After Opening Up About Her Difficult Divorce
The star told PEOPLE last week that her decision to divorce Jay Cutler was the most difficult one she's ever made
Kristin Cavallari is in a vacation state of mind!
The reality star, 33, shared a steamy photo on Instagram Thursday of herself posing topless on a boat. Cavallari wore white bikini bottoms in the snap, in which she is looking over her shoulder at the harbor nearby.
"Pretending it’s Positano ✨" Cavallari captioned the shot.
On Wednesday, the mother of three shared a selfie from what appeared to be the same trip, writing in the caption, "Magic hour ✨," and tagging her location at Catalina Island.
On Wednesday, Cavallari opened up to PEOPLE about her divorce from Jay Cutler earlier this year, calling it the "hardest decision I've ever made."
RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Isn't Dating Stephen Colletti (or Anyone): 'I'm Not Interested in Anybody'
Cavallari — who shares sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, with the former football player — said that she and Cutler essentially grew apart after seven years of marriage.
"Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up," she said. "When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."
The Uncommon James founder told PEOPLE that dating is "the last thing" on her mind these days, but she instead is putting her focus on herself.
RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Breaks Her Silence on Divorce from Jay Cutler: 'Hardest Decision I've Ever Made'
"I'm not interested in anybody right now. I'm happy. I just got out of a 10-year relationship," Cavallari said. "I don't really want to put energy into anything else right now, other than my kids and Uncommon James and my friends."
"A year ago I felt like I was drowning," the True Comfort cookbook author told PEOPLE. "That's not to say I don't have really hard days, but for the past however many years, I've been putting everybody else first. I'm going to focus on me for a minute, look inward and figure out what I ultimately want out of life."