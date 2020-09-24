The star told PEOPLE last week that her decision to divorce Jay Cutler was the most difficult one she's ever made

Kristin Cavallari Bares Her Butt in Sexy Snap After Opening Up About Her Difficult Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is in a vacation state of mind!

The reality star, 33, shared a steamy photo on Instagram Thursday of herself posing topless on a boat. Cavallari wore white bikini bottoms in the snap, in which she is looking over her shoulder at the harbor nearby.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Pretending it’s Positano ✨" Cavallari captioned the shot.

On Wednesday, the mother of three shared a selfie from what appeared to be the same trip, writing in the caption, "Magic hour ✨," and tagging her location at Catalina Island.

On Wednesday, Cavallari opened up to PEOPLE about her divorce from Jay Cutler earlier this year, calling it the "hardest decision I've ever made."

Cavallari — who shares sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, with the former football player — said that she and Cutler essentially grew apart after seven years of marriage.

"Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up," she said. "When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."

The Uncommon James founder told PEOPLE that dating is "the last thing" on her mind these days, but she instead is putting her focus on herself.

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Jason LaVeris/Getty

"I'm not interested in anybody right now. I'm happy. I just got out of a 10-year relationship," Cavallari said. "I don't really want to put energy into anything else right now, other than my kids and Uncommon James and my friends."