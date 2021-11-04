The actress — who announced her engagement earlier this week — has been spotted with a geometric band on her left ring finger several times

Kristen Stewart Seen Wearing the Same Silver Band on Spencer Press Tour: Is It Her Engagement Ring?

Has Kristen Stewart been wearing her engagement ring all along?

As first spotted by Page Six, the actress — who announced earlier this week that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are "marrying" on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show — has been wearing a silver band on her left ring finger for the past month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stewart's reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Stewart, 31, accessorized her strapless Chanel Haute Couture gown with the graphic piece at the London premiere of her new Princess Diana biographical drama Spencer. The Twilight alum also wore the ring to the film's Los Angeles premiere last month, where she donned a Chanel bralette and skirt ensemble.

According to Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, "Kristen's ring appears to be a wide, brushed platinum band with a flat front and square shaped edges, giving a modern twist on a classic style."

Kristen Stewart Ring Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

"Because this ring is set in platinum, it won't lose metal over time, so it's perfect for her to wear every day. I would estimate this ring costs approximately $2,500," the expert said.

On Tuesday, the Spencer star revealed Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that she and Meyer are "marrying."

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told Howard Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

She said Meyer "wasn't specific at all" with her proposal, adding, "It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

On Thursday, the star stepped out wearing the ring again — this time at SiriusXM's Town Hall with Joan Jett in New York City. Stewart famously played the rocker in 2010's The Runaways, and hosted the panel wearing a black tuxedo jacket and lace leggings by DSQUARED2.

Kristen Stewart Ring Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Joan Jett and Kristen Stewart pose during SiriusXM's Town Hall with Joan Jett hosted by Kristen Stewart at the SiriusXM Studios on November 03, 2021 Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Meyer and Stewart have been linked since 2019 and went Instagram official in October of that year. At the time, Meyer posted a black-and-white snap of herself and Stewart kissing to confirm their relationship, writing in the caption, "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police. 🖤."

While they struck up a romance two years ago, Stewart and Meyer first met much earlier. The couple was initially introduced on the set of a film and reconnected six years later, the actress explained to Stern during a 2019 interview.