Kristen Stewart Reveals Late Designer Karl Lagerfeld Wasn't as 'Intimidating' as He Seemed

As a Chanel ambassador, Kristen Stewart spent a lot of time with the brand’s longtime creative director Karl Lagerfeld. Now, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, she’s opening up about what the designer was really like behind his signature dark sunglasses.

“It’s funny how he presents—so austere and so scary. He wasn’t though,” Stewart, 29, said of Lagerfeld. “He was incredibly inviting—insanely, shockingly unpretentious.”

But she said he did have a “fancy” side. “He liked what he liked because he liked it. He was a fancy motherf—, but it was true to him,” she said. “It’s almost like he sensed he was intimidating, so he was like, ‘No. To have a creative heart is daunting, but let’s get it beating faster and harder.’”

Stewart also recalled how Largerfeld, who died at age 85 in February, would usually hold hands with people he was talking to. “He was always touching you while speaking to you,” she said.

In the interview, Stewart notes the legacy Chanel’s late creative director left on the brand, and the impact he made in her life. “There’s just a feeling that he gave me, an encouraging attaboy thing that shapes you in really profound ways,” Stewart says.

With that said, it’s no surprise that the Charlie’s Angels star wore Chanel in her Vanity Fair cover shoot, including a frilly blouse and delicate jewelry.

“With Chanel, I’ve never been made to feel like I was telling a story that wasn’t being pulled out of me in a really honest way,” she adds.

We’ve seen Stewart pay tribute to Largerfeld before, most recently at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 show in Paris where she wore a monogrammed snowsuit adorned with the Chanel double locking “CC” logo that he designed.

Stewart also wore the high-fashion label to the 2019 Met Gala, sporting Chanel white sequin trousers and a black sequin top with long multi-chain necklaces.

In her cover story, Stewart also talks about her connection to her character in Personal Shopper, her dating life and her upcoming role in Charlie’s Angels, which hits theaters November 15.