Kristen Stewart Glitters in Navy Jumpsuit on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jokes to Host 'Where's Yours?'

Kristen Stewart is shining!

The 31-year-old actress dazzled in a blue jumpsuit on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she discussed her recent Academy Award nomination for her role as Princess Diana in the film Spencer, now streaming on Hulu.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The long-sleeve, glittering black and blue ensemble hugged every curve, and Stewart completed the look with a half-up styled ponytail and black Christian Louboutin pumps. The outfit was coordinated by her longtime stylist, Tara Swennen, who posted photos of the actress on Instagram.

After Stewart walked out on the late night's show stage, host Jimmy Kimmel joked, "I was going to wear that very same tonight! I'm glad we [didn't]!"

"I was trying to think about how to joke with you about that!" Stewart replied. "I was like 'Don't try it, it won't land!' And I was like, 'Where's your blue jumpsuit?' And you did it for me!"

kristen stewart Credit: Tara Swennen/Instagram

"Will you leave that for me and I'll try it on and send you a picture of it?" Kimmel, 54, joked.

"You got it," Stewart deadpanned.

The host congratulated his guest on her first Oscar nomination, and asked how her parents reacted.

Stewart said her father John Stewart "had a really normal reaction" upon and voiced his pride in his daughter. However, the star said the exciting news took a bit longer to sink in for her mom, Jules Mann-Stewart, crediting her as the person who "kickstarted" her acting career.

Kristen Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

"I was a really shy kid and was like, 'I think I wanna try to act and maybe do headshots. They're $3,000. Someone at school told me about it. Can you please hook me up?' And she's, like, invested in me," Stewart explained.

"[She] looked in the mirror of her F150 and was like 'Are you going to make good on this? Are you going to pay me back?' " the actress added with a laugh.

Recalling the call she made to her mom after learning she was nominated for the prestigious prize for her role in Spencer, Stewart said, "I was literally like, 'Mom! Dude! I, like, got it!' And she was like, 'Well honey, that's great. Just waking up, but that's not why we do things.' "

"And then she went kind of quiet, and I was like, 'What's up?' She was like, 'I think I might be a little gobsmacked,' " Stewart continued. "And I was like, 'Okay, it took a few minutes but that was the reaction [I was waiting for]."

Elsewhere during her appearance, Kimmel played footage of some of Stewart's fans enthusiastically learning she was nominated for an Academy Award.

"I mean, I don't think I've been that excited about anything," Kimmel joked after the clips concluded.