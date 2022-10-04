Lifestyle Style Kristen Stewart Debuts Dark Brown Mullet at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Show The fashion house's ambassador also stars in a number of new campaign videos with her glam-grunge hairstyle By Hedy Phillips Published on October 4, 2022 02:39 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Kristen Stewart is going glam grunge. The Spencer star made an appearance at Tuesday's Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week rocking a dark brown mullet, done by go-to hairstylist Adir Abergel. She paired her new hairstyle with a Chanel look consisting of a black and white striped logo shirt and black and white patterned mini skirt. She completed her look with black boots and a fresh face. The fashion house and creative director Virginie Viard, in conjunction with the runway show, also released a number of new campaign videos and images for the Spring/Summer 2023 ready to wear show, all including Stewart. Kristen Stewart is Working on the 'Most Gayest, Most Fun-est' Ghost-Hunting TV Show Chris Hemsworth Recalls Kristen Stewart Accidentally Punching Him in the Face on 'Snow White' Set In the black and white imagery, shot by Inez & Vinoodh, Stewart finds herself in a number of glamorous locales — all while rocking her grungy mullet. One video sees Stewart in a metallic gown in an empty street, another sees her in a button-down mini dress gracefully ascending a staircase and yet another sees the actress in a form-fitting gown with balloon sleeves staring out a window. Alongside all the videos, Chanel wrote on Instagram, "Never making a spectacle of itself, allure is innate elegance in motion." Alongside the photos, the fashion house included a quote from Gabrielle Chanel that reads, "When the body is no longer exclusively preoccupied with its elegance, when the obsession with being beautiful has given way to an inner attitude - attitude of mind rather than display of pride - then a woman has everything together gained in naturalness, youth and simplicity. She has just taken a giant step towards her own fulfillment." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Taylor Lautner Says He's Open to Reprising His 'Twilight' Role of Jacob Black: 'He's a Good Character' Prior to her chocolate-hued mullet — which she actually showed off in August at Demi Lovato's birthday party — Stewart, 32, wore her hair long and blonde. The actress has worn her hair a number of ways, though, from long dark tresses to short and choppy looks. She famously wore her hair in a dark mullet while portraying Joan Jett in 2010's The Runaways. Stewart also went for an even shorter mullet-like pixie look in 2017 in a two-tone finish. While her roots were dark, her ends were bleached. With this look, she often styled the top in a structured coif with the back a bit messy. Stewart has also rocked a number of different looks in her years working with Chanel — everything from buttoned-up preppy girl to this glam grunge that she seems at home with. Since working as an ambassador for the brand in 2013, she's not only appeared in a number of campaigns, but she's worn pieces from the fashion house on a number of red carpets, often with her fiancée Dylan Meyer. Earlier this year, the two wore coordinating black suits to the Oscars, with Stewart wearing a custom Chanel design that consisted of teeny-tiny shorts and a blazer. She also trotted out a few stunning selections at last year's Venice Film Festival while promoting Spencer. While she picked another pair of teeny-tiny Chanel shorts with a structured blazer for one appearance, she wore a more dreamy tunic and sheer pants for another.