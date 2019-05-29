Kristen Stewart Dramatically Changes Her Look by Bleaching Her Eyebrows

Kristen Stewart is rocking a whole new look.

The actress, 29, stepped out on Tuesday at the Chanel Metiers d’Art runway show in South Korea with a surprising absence — her eyebrows.

As she posed on the red carpet, Stewart showed off her newly-bleached brows, which were emphasized by her dramatic eye makeup and matching pixie cut with bleach blonde highlights.

To begin the night, the star wore a thick, neon green eyeliner on her top lids before switching it up and rocking more of a darker, smokey eye.

In addition to her new brow color, Stewart also donned a sheer white button-down shirt with black, high-waisted leather shorts, and over-the-knee black boots.

To accessorize the look, Stewart wore layered chain link necklaces and bracelets, a number of rings, a cross-body bag, and painted her nails neon pink and orange.

Stewart’s bold look appears to have stemmed from the Met Gala, where she rocked orange eyebrows. In order to get the shade to pop, it seems that prompted the unusual decision to bleach her brows.

The star also wore another black and white ensemble, but instead, opted for a long-sleeved black sequined top and oversized white sequined pants with platformed shoes.

Like Tuesday’s outfit, she layered her necklaces and paired the look with a Chanel belt and red nails.

The JT LeRoy actress is no stranger to unconventional red carpet style decisions, as she has proven throughout the years, specifically with her footwear.

Last year, Stewart kicked off her heels at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival red carpet, carrying her footwear as she ascended the stairs into a screening of Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman.

However, the defiant move had many questioning if Stewart, who was serving as a Cannes competition jury member that year, was making a statement against the film festival’s notoriously strict dress code, which includes a rule that women wear heels.

Stewart spoke out on the issue, telling The Hollywood Reporter that wearing heels is still an unwritten rule.

“There’s definitely a distinct dress code, right?” she said. “People get really upset at you if you don’t wear heels, or whatever. But you can’t ask people that anymore. It’s kind of a given. Like, if you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.”

At Cannes 2016 Film Festival, she posed at a photocall for Personal Shopper wearing metallic pumps but switched into Adidas sneakers shortly after when she headed out.

In 2015, Stewart wanted to give her feet a break once she sat down at the premiere of Equals, so she sat barefoot with her Christian Louboutin pumps in hand.