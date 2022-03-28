The Only Thing Better Than Kristen Stewart's Oscars Shorts Was the Shoes She Ditched Her Heels For
Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kristen Stewart has never played by any fashion rules. The actress marches to the beat of her own drum everywhere she goes — even the Academy Awards.
Last night, the Spencer star, who was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana, walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in a sheer white button-down (which was barely buttoned), a sleek black blazer, and — wait for it — shorts. While we're obsessed with Stewart's unconventional, head-to-toe Chanel look, it's the choice she made post-red carpet that we're saluting even more. After she graced Hollywood's fanciest carpet in classic black pumps, Stewart promptly ditched her heels and slipped into something more comfortable: socks and loafers.
This isn't the first time the Twilight alum has slipped off her heels and stepped into flats — or simply gone barefoot — on a red carpet. Honestly, we're not sure why more stars don't make a swap mid-show, but they should be taking notes from Stewart. Although we won't be walking red carpets any time soon, we're still taking a cue from the actress' iconic footwear moment by snagging a pair of classic loafers for ourselves.
Other stylish celebrities like Karlie Kloss and Kendall Jenner have been reviving the '90s shoe trend this year, too, wearing both sleek and chunky loafers out and about. Stewart's Chanel pair was a very polished version, featuring a flat design and black leather fabric. As comfortable as sneakers but as sophisticated as stilettos, loafers are the best of both worlds. They instantly elevate any old pair of jeans, but also complement shorts, as Stewart dared to showcase on Hollywood's biggest night.
With so many styles out there, hunting for the perfect pair of loafers can feel daunting, but we narrowed down your search to seven stylish pairs from Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Coach, and Amazon — and prices start at just $26.
Women wearing power suits to awards shows is nothing new, but shorts on the Oscars red carpet is groundbreaking. While Stewart has always been an icon, her shoe swap proves she's relatable, too. Below, shop six more pairs of black loafers and channel your inner I-wear-what-I-want energy à la Kristen Stewart.
