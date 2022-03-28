The Only Thing Better Than Kristen Stewart's Oscars Shorts Was the Shoes She Ditched Her Heels For

Last night, the Spencer star, who was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana, walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in a sheer white button-down (which was barely buttoned), a sleek black blazer, and — wait for it — shorts. While we're obsessed with Stewart's unconventional, head-to-toe Chanel look, it's the choice she made post-red carpet that we're saluting even more. After she graced Hollywood's fanciest carpet in classic black pumps, Stewart promptly ditched her heels and slipped into something more comfortable: socks and loafers.