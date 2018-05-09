Kristen Stewart's Cannes Hairstyles All Have an Unexpected Surprise in the Back

Kristen Stewart is always one to push the boundaries whether it comes to her fashion and beauty choices. And true to form, the star, 28, has been rocking some seriously intricate up-dos at the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France. And they all have an unexpected surprise detail in the back.

Stewart, who arrived at Cannes after skipping out on the Met Gala Monday night to serve as a member of the festival’s competition jury, has been wearing her hair up in beautifully crafted twisted up-dos that are eye-catching enough from the front. But catch a close glimpse of the actress’s look from the back, and you’ll see Stewart has an adorably tiny braided rattail down the nape of her neck.

The trendsetting star definitely doesn’t seem to be afraid to bring back the polarizing hairstyle, which originally rose to popularity in the ’80s and ’90s.

Stewart’s dared to experiment with plenty of other bold hair looks in the past, from a full-on buzz cut to an icy platinum hue she described as “f—ed up.”

“I just did like five movies over a two-year period, and I think it’s a very good decision for me right now to stop acting in movies for just a moment, and I’ve never really done that, I’ve never changed my appearance,” Stewart told PEOPLE at the time of her major color change.

“I’ve always really stayed neutral since I was like 10 years old, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna direct a short, and I’m gonna f— up my hair.'”