The actress showed more skin than she anticipated when she took off her Chanel jacket at this year's fashion fête

Kristen Stewart Had an Accidental Wardrobe Mishap When She Got Inside the 2021 Met Gala

Kristen Stewart's spilling the tea about the wardrobe malfunction she dealt with at the 2021 Met Gala.

The Spencer actress, 31, arrived on the famous red carpet staircase in head-to-toe Chanel: a metallic ruffled pink jacket over a lace blouse and tuxedo pants. But once she got inside and headed to her dinner table, she decided to slip off the jacket, and ended up showing more skin than intended.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So I go to the Met ball and there's a new set of kids at the Chanel table. There was a beautiful young tennis player [Emma Raducanu] and a young actress [from the Gossip Girl remake, Whitney Peak]," Stewart tells PEOPLE in this week's issue on newsstands Friday.

"I'm talking to them, saying, 'Welcome, I've done this a couple times,' and they look like I'm scaring them. I look down, and literally my [nipple] is in their faces. I was like, 'Okay, sorry, I'll put that away now,'" she says.

Stewart jokingly adds: "They're like, 'Who is this crazy old actress at the Met Ball?' This is going to be a story for them when they're older."

The actress has been a longtime staple at the Chanel table, having first been tapped by the brand as the face of Chanel's 2013-2014 Métiers d'Arts ad campaign in 2013.

kristen stewart chanel show Credit: Courtesy Chanel

She's worked with the brand (and the late designer Karl Lagerfeld) numerous times since, even scoring a coveted ticket as the sole guest at Chanel's elaborate Métiers d'Art fashion show in Dec. 2020 after the attendance list was cut back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While she's always on-hand for Chanel's runway shows, the next major fashion moment fans will see from Stewart is when dons a replica of Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress in her new film, Spencer (out now).