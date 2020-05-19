The actress is working with the founders of luxury CBD company Lord Jones to launch the company's first brand extension, Happy Dance, later this year

Kristen Bell Is Launching Her Own Affordable CBD Skincare Brand Called Happy Dance in the Fall

Kristen Bell's turning her love of CBD into her own brand-new skincare line.

The actress, who's been open about her experience using Lord Jones CBD Body Lotion as her workout savior, is teaming up with the company to launch a new, lower-priced hemp-derived CBD skin and personal care collection called Happy Dance in fall 2020.

“I first discovered Lord Jones CBD products two years ago and have been using them ever since,” Bell said. “I was skeptical at first, but was quickly blown away by the quality, integrity and consistency in all of the products."

Once the actress and mom of two, 39, met with Lord Jones founders Robert Rosenheck and Cindy Capobianco, they instantly clicked and decided to create affordable — but equally effective — CBD-based products. "We aligned on a shared desire to make a CBD line that would be accessible to a wider audience at a lower price point, while maintaining the same trusted quality as the Lord Jones brand," Bell said.

"We met Kristen two years ago after being introduced by mutual friends. She was a fan of Lord Jones and told us how she used our products as part of her daily routine. We always knew we wanted to create a more affordable line to introduce CBD to a broader audience and it was Kristen’s vision to create a CBD skincare line for working moms as an everyday self-care essential," Rosenheck and Capobianco tell PEOPLE.

While Bell has yet to reveal exactly what the product lineup is going to be, she promises that they give you a much-needed positive boost each time you use them.

“Self-care shouldn’t be an event,” she said. “Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one’s daily routine.”

Rosenheck and Capobianco add that every step of the way, Bell has been incredibly involved in the process of developing Happy Dance. "From creating the brand to designing the products and packaging to the formulation process, she has been integral. Kristen is a skin care expert given her long experience as a working actress," the founders say.

Before announcing her Happy Dance news, Bell helped support Lord Jones' work during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by reposting the product donations the brand has made to health care workers helping fight the virus.

"Huge thanks to @thelordjones for sending hundreds of their CBD products to NYU, Harlem Hospital, Lincoln Hospital and Jackson Health! The NYU Team was so excited to have some skin relief after hours in painful masks," the original Instagram post from @covidsupporters said.