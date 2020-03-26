Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Cozy Up in Matching Sheet Masks: 'Couple's Style'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spent their Wednesday evening doing one of their favorite self-care activities together: sheet masking.

The couple curled up in bed wearing their cozy PJs (Bell, 39, opted for a cute Smash + Tess Sesame Street romper) and snapped an adorable selfie as they treated their skin to a hydrating face mask.

“thing better to do but celebrate #dryhumpday with some moisture masks, couples style. Xo #stayhome #staymoisturized,” Bell captioned the cute photo with Shepard, 45. While the actress went with a hydrating sheet mask from Rael, her husband went for an anti-aging treatment from Hetime, a brand that designs sheet masks formulated and shaped specifically for men’s faces.

Bell and Shepard are no strangers to face masking together. The actor also recently shared another photo of the pair sitting in bed as they both did sheet masks one night.

“Two of Hollywood’s newest, fresh-faced talents,” Shepard jokingly captioned the post.

While the couple have been social distancing amid the escalating novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they have been doing their part to give back and help those in need during the crisis.

Bell and Shepard, who own several residential buildings in Los Angeles, have decided to waive rent payments for the month of April for their tenants, PEOPLE confirmed. The couple hopes this will take some stress off those who may have fallen on hard times due to the pandemic.

Many Californians are currently facing a loss of income as the state is under a “stay at home” order, asking all residents — almost 40 million people in total — to remain inside their homes, except for absolutely essential outings, until further notice. Due to this, many Americans may find themselves struggling to pay rent this coming month as more than 167 million people in 17 states are being asked to remain in their residences, the New York Times reported Tuesday. All non-essential workers are being asked not to go in to work, leaving many employees without a form of income.

As of Thursday morning, there are at least 59,502 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 804 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness.

