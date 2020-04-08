Kristen Bell Recommends This Moisture-Boosting Serum for 'a Blast of Hydration'

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

If you’ve been crushing on Kristen Bell and her enviable lifestyle since her Gossip Girl days, you’re not alone. We love Bell just as much as the next fan, which is why we’ve been keeping tabs on her Verishop storefront that’s packed with her very own curated picks — from her go-to kitchen appliances to her favorite skincare products.

While sifting through all the items (like this cute Smeg blender), one gem in particular stood out to us: the Ghost Democracy Floodgate Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which Bell recommends using “whenever you need an extra blast of hydration.”. Formulated with 2.1 percent pure hyaluronic acid, the serum replenishes dehydrated skin — without the use of chemicals, as Bell points out — to reveal a smoother, brighter, and healthier complexion after consistent use.

The lightweight vegan formula packs other soothing ingredients, too, like niacinamide (or vitamin B3), white tea leaf extract, and linden flower extract. Niacinamide works to minimize enlarged pores and reduce redness, while the botanical extracts calm inflamed skin and protect against outside pollutants. But most importantly is what you won’t find in this bottle; it’s free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, alcohols, and fragrances. Meant to be applied in the morning before your daily moisturizer and again before bed, it sinks quickly into the skin after application and is gentle enough for all skin types (even sensitive).

Ghost Democracy offers a range of clean beauty skincare items, from eye creams to facial oils, and aims to keep its products accessible to all with reasonable pricing. The $34 price tag on the Floodgate serum is just one of many reasons we were pleasantly surprised to see that it’s a favorite of Bell’s.

If you’re in the market for a highly hydrating product to add to your routine, copy Bell’s and opt for the affordable Floodgate serum from Ghost Democracy. You can grab the 1-ounce bottle at Verishop for $34, and while you’re at it, check out the rest of Bell’s storefront picks.

Buy It! Ghost Democracy Floodgate Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $34; verishop.com

