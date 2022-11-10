Kristen Bell Dazzles in a Holiday Party-Ready Velvet Power Suit on ''The Kelly Clarkson Show' '

Kristen Bell is welcoming the holiday season in style.

The 42-year-old actress wore an all-velvet eggplant suit as she filmed an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Wednesday.

The chic outfit included a classic blazer jacket and straight-leg trouser pants from label NYDJ.

Her stylist Nicole Chavez helped the actress provide the perfect holiday party style inspiration by completing the look with a coordinating turtleneck top and a splash of color courtesy of some pointed red boots.

Bell then wore her hair slicked back for a chic finish.

During the interview, Kelly Clarkson complimented her outfit before discussing Bell's induction into the Disney Legends Club with her Frozen castmates.

She told Clarkson that she also received an honorary pin at the ceremony but was not sure what else the honor entailed.

Bell said she hopes that being a "Disney Legend" means she will finally be able to get access to Disneyland's very exclusive Club 33.

"All I'm really wondering is if it will get me in?" she added.

The Frozen franchise first hit theaters in 2013, with Bell and Idina Menzel voicing the movie's main characters, Elsa and Anna. In the film, their characters live in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle and dream of leaving it after the death of their parents.

Following the success of the original film, the franchise expanded into a Broadway musical, television specials, merchandise, and a sequel in November 2019. According to Box Office Mojo, the sequel grossed $1.45 billion worldwide.

Frozen II (2019). Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Bell hinted at the possibility of a threequel during an appearance on The Tonight Show in June.

"Well, you know, I'm — I'll keep it mysterious," Bell said. "But I know Idina recently said she would do it and I feel like if we're all in, what are we waiting for?"