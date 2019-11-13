Kristen Bell’s $1,345 Colorblock Coat Is Already Sold Out — but We Found 5 Gorgeous Lookalikes for Less

They start at just $33

By Kami Phillips
November 13, 2019 01:56 PM
Whether she’s hitting the red carpet with husband Dax Shepard for a “mom’s night out,” performing an epic “History of Disney Songs” medley with Jimmy Fallon, or taking to Instagram to show off her #OOTD, Kristen Bell does it with a sense of style that we admire. Just recently, Bell attended a press event for the highly anticipated Frozen 2 (which opens in theaters on November 22) wearing a $1,345 two-tone colorblock statement coat by Bouguessa, and we can’t help but find ourselves drooling over it.

Fans have been quick to point out that the light blue and burgundy jacket could be a nod to Frozen characters Anna and Elsa, making us fall for the look even more. While her exact style is unfortunately sold out, we’ve found some seriously stylish lookalikes — and you don’t need to have a princess’s budget to shop them. Starting at just $33, the five colorblock coats below are your best bet for channeling Bell’s colorful look for the season for way less. From a bold pink-and-red faux fur number to a more refined navy-and-gray combo, these picks are sure to become your new favorite statement styles.

Scroll down to shop five fashionable colorblock coats inspired by Kristen Bell’s look.

Amazon

Buy It! Allegra K Notched Lapel Single Breasted Color Block Coat Jacket, $32.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Cupcakes and Cashmere Ansell Color Block Coat, $72–$79 (orig. $180); amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Mural Colorblock Double Breasted Coat, $100; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Blank NYC Arrival Colorblock Faux Fur Coat, $168; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Colorblock Wool Blend Coat, $249; nordstrom.com

