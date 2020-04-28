Kristen Bell Worked Out in the Comfy Sneakers Practically Every Celeb Owns

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty; Allbirds

Kristen Bell is staying active and motivated during her time in quarantine. The Frozen 2 actress spent her Sunday morning doing a live Zoom workout session with Charlie Curtis and INDOORphins and shared it on her Instagram. In the video, Bell is wearing a trendy matching sports bra and bike shorts, and we couldn’t help but notice her workout attire also included a pair of Allbirds sneakers.

We’ve come to know Allbirds for its eco-friendly, machine-washable comfy shoes that are owned by practically every celebrity; its long list of famous fans include Hilary Duff, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, Cindy Crawford, Amy Adams, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, and Ashton Kutcher (to name just a few). While the Wool Runners are its most popular style sported by celebrities, Bell was wearing the Tree Runners in marine blue, according to the brand (though we suspect she has a pair of the Wool Runners stashed in her closet, too).

The Allbirds Tree Runners have a breathable mesh upper made from responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fibers, a contoured midsole made from Brazilian sugarcane, and a cushioned insole layer that wicks away moisture and reduces odor. And to top things off, its laces are made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester. All of these sustainable materials combined with Allbirds’ eco-friendly practices add up to a comfortable sneaker with a carbon neutral footprint.

One of the best parts about Allbirds shoes is that they’re so lightweight, some customers say it feels like they’re walking on air. “These shoes were great right out of the box. No breaking in necessary,” one wrote. “I forget I'm wearing shoes when I wear them and leave them on for hours!” Though Bell was wearing Tree Runners while working out, many customers have found them to be a great everyday shoe, too. “Wonderful shoe. They have become my go to shoe for daily activities, but also great for activities with large amounts of standing,” one wrote.

The Tree Runners retail for $95 and are available in 12 different colors, including Bell’s exact marine blue. If you’re in the market for a comfortable sneaker that’s made to last through everything from your workouts to your walks, scroll down to shop a pair of Allbirds.

