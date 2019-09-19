Kris Jenner and Yolanda Hadid Channel Iconic Dynasty Archenemies in Glamorous Photo Shoot

Dynasty rivals Alexis Colby and Krystle Carrington are back — but this time they look a little bit more like Kris Jenner and Yolanda Hadid.

The modern-day matriarchs brought back the iconic ’80s soap opera’s most iconic looks in Harper’s Bazaar’s October issue, emulating Alexis and Krystle’s — and their legendary fights — on a recreated set.

Image zoom Joan Collins/ Twitter; Morelli Brothers

Jenner, who dresses up as the evil Alexis Carrington Colby, couldn’t wait to tell her friend Joan Collins, who originally played the character.

“Of course, Joan Collins is really a total sweetheart,” Jenner, 63, told Bazaar. “I just texted her. I was like, ‘I’m dressed as you for a photo shoot.’ And she said, ‘Send me a pic ASAP!’ So I did. She got a kick out of the fact that I was going to be her.”

Jenner’s black wig was styled just like Collins’ hairdo, in an ’80s perm, while Hadid, 55, sported the “Krystle,” a look that took after actress Linda Evans’ blonde bob with bangs.

As the two played out their scenes, shrieking and playfully pushing around one another, the women recounted their own memories of watching Dynasty for the first time.

“I remember when Dynasty first aired,” Jenner added. “I watched every episode. Two women getting down and dirty, throwing each other in the pool? It was hugely entertaining.”

Image zoom Morelli Brothers

Hadid shared that Dynasty was “the first American TV show I ever watched. I must’ve been 15 or so, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God! The women in America are so glamorous.’ And Krystle was my favorite. It’s really funny that I get to play her.”

Image zoom Morelli Brothers

Though Hadid and Jenner had a great time recreating the renowned lily pond fight, Hadid shared that in the real world, woman need to be there for one another, not conspire against them.

“Women need to support each other, not fight,” Hadid said. “I always tell my kids, ‘Be kind and acknowledge everybody around you. People might not remember your beautiful face, but they’ll remember your beautiful heart.’”

“As a woman, I think it’s important to shine a bright light on other women,” Jenner told the outlet.

Image zoom Walt Disney Television via Getty

Image zoom Morelli Brothers

Both momagers shared the importance of instilling these mantras on their own children, Jenner to daughter’s Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and Hadid to her girls Gigi and Bella Hadid.

“In my family, none of the kids are alike,” Hadid continued. “So I learned very early on that I had to manage their characters in very different ways. One is good at academics. The other one isn’t, and so forth. They’re all individuals, right?”

Jenner added, “I’ve worked really hard since they were little to nurture relationships with my children. I was the Brownie leader and the soccer coach and the room mother and the carpool driver. I had the time of my life being in charge of my own little tribe.”

RELATED: Yolanda Foster Receives Get Well Flowers From Kris Jenner

However, the one thing Jenner didn’t teach her daughter Kim was explaining who Alexis Carrington was, as she realized when Kim video chatted with her during the photo shoot and didn’t recognize the person Jenner was portraying.

“I’m dressed as Alexis Carrington. Yolanda is Krystle. Isn’t this a hoot?” she asked Kim.

Admitted Kim, “I don’t know who Alexis Carrington is.”

“You know, from Dynasty? Played by Joan Collins?” Jenner tried to explain.

“Mom, I’m sorry,” said Kim. “I don’t know who that is,” to which Jenner responded, “Go Google it.”

The October 2019 issue of Harper’s Bazaar hits newsstands September 24.