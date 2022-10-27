Kris Jenner Warns Khloé Kardashian Not to Get Implants After Wanting 'Mother-Daughter Boob Jobs'

"No, you're perfect the way you are, Khloé," Kris Jenner told her daughter after she circled back to the idea of getting breast implants

Published on October 27, 2022
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian
Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Kris Jenner appears to have changed her stance on cosmetic surgery.

After the Kardashians, 66, proposed on last week's episode that she and daughter Khloé Kardashian get "mother-daughter boob jobs," she walked back her suggestion Wednesday on the Hulu reality series.

The conversation came up as the family prepared to go on Jimmy Kimmel Live! together and Khloé, 38, raved about how her cleavage looked in a strapless pink ensemble. "This is what I want all the time. I'm going to have a consultation soon," she said.

"No, you're perfect the way you are, Khloé," Kris quipped. "You go down this implant road, and it's not always good."

"Thank you, Mommy, thank you," Khloé responded sarcastically, adding: "I'm not doing a Pam Anderson situation. It's literally what I was before I lost [weight]. I just want a little, you know what, I'll call you later."

Khloé Kardashian.
Khloé Kardashian. Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Kris took her daughter's cue, looking at the cameras as she added: "Yeah, boundaries, boundaries, boundaries."

The "momager" has changed her tune since last week's episode, when Khloé first brought up the idea of getting a "fuller" look in her cup size "like my sisters," while Kris recovered from hip replacement surgery.

"I'm really contemplating getting my boobs done. It's just something I think about all the [time]," Khloé noted.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her mom appeared to be fully onboard, even asking if the idea of "mother-daughter boob jobs" was "weird," exclaiming: "Let's do it together!"

Although Kris has been known to go under the knife herself, she previously admitted that she wasn't "completely supportive" of daughter Kylie Jenner's decision to get lip fillers at age 18.

"I am from a generation that in my day, I mean, some of this stuff did not exist for sure, but I don't think I did one thing physically to myself until I was in my 50s," she explained. "So I am thinking why, why? Why do you need to do that?"

"I got really upset, and then it was done, and I had to let it go. Once that was done, it's just my kid. I love my kid. We make mistakes," Kris added.