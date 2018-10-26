Kris Jenner Shades Kim Kardashian for Starting the Bike Shorts Trend

When Kim Kardashian West first stepped out sporting bike shorts instead of pants over two years ago, most of us weren’t so sure about the look. But since then, the style icon has turned spandex shorts into a huge fashion moment that other stars like Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie and the rest of the KarJenner crew have been embracing. Khloé Kardashian loves the style so much, she actually released her own high-rise classic biker short style for Good American when she introduced activewear to her line earlier this year. However, there’s one person who’s not quite on board with the trend — and it’s Kardashian West’s own mother.

Kris Jenner shaded her daughter during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Ellen DeGeneres asked the momager a series of burning questions.

“What is the one fashion trend you don’t understand?” DeGeneres asked the KarJenner family matriarch.

“The biker shorts that Kim wears!” she replied with a laugh.

While visiting DeGeneres, Jenner also opened up about her son-in-law and Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West making headlines for his erratic behavior and “unhinged” rant at the White House when visiting President Donald J. Trump.

“I think what I really want to do is be there to help him be the best version of himself that he can be,” she admitted, adding, “You’re always concerned when there’s controversy and drama and things are going on and it’s sometimes worrisome. When you have six kids and extended family and nine grandchildren, there’s a lot going on. And I just want to be there and be supportive and be there if he needs me. That’s really where my heart is.”

Jenner added that despite being a momager, she has no control over how West or any of her children act.

“You can’t control what somebody else is doing. I can’t always control what any of them do at any time,” she told DeGeneres. “It’s a lot. Kim always says, ‘I can’t control what somebody else does,’ and I feel the same way. It’s really hard. You all know, you have kids and they might have a totally different opinion about something or a different view about something. And his are very strong. He has a big voice and he has a lot to say.”