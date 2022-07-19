Kris Jenner Sets Sail in Colorful SKIMS Maxi Dress

Kris Jenner is traveling in style!

The mom of six, 66, showed her support for daughter Kim Kardashian by posting a picture on Monday of her sporting a SKIMS dress while on a boating trip.

"Yep I'm wearing @skims @kimkardashian," she captioned the Instagram snap.

Jenner flaunted her curves while wearing the colorful Summer Mesh Long Sleeve Dress for the photo and paired the outfit with a black ankle-length slip dress underneath. The coverup, which is now sold out on the SKIMS site, typically retails for $118.

The KKW Beauty founder, 41, reposted a screenshot of her mother's picture to her Instagram Story, tagging her clothing company in the caption.

While recently speaking to PEOPLE about the launch of her new personal branding MasterClass, Jenner opened up about her and her family's meteoric rise to becoming successful business professionals behind major brands like SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Poosh and 818 Tequila.

"I don't really have regrets. I think that every single thing — every piece of spaghetti that we threw against that wall, every single mistake we made, every triumph, every tear, every bit of laughter, all the joy, all the pain, blood, sweat, and tears — it all led to right now today," she explained earlier this month. "I really can't look back and think, 'Okay, I shouldn't have done it this way.' "

"Running these businesses, it's part of my job to be able to find solutions for problems that pop up every day," she continued. "But more importantly, it's part of my DNA. This is my element. I feel like when I relax or take a few days off for any reason and I'm gone for too long, I get really anxious."