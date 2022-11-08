Kris Jenner Says Daughters 'Raided My Closet' to Prepare for Her Look-Alike 67th Birthday Party

Kris Jenner received a flattering birthday surprise Saturday.

The iconic matriarch, 67, was the beneficiary of a top-secret operation by her daughters, who each dressed up as different versions of their mother to celebrate her 67th birthday.

"They raided my closet and I didn't even notice," Jenner told Entertainment Tonight about her daughters' spy-style efforts, adding that there was nothing off-limits when it came to her closet either.

"They did a great job," Jenner added, reported ET.

The momager, who oftentimes is playfully mocked by her daughters for having such clear favorites among her children, insisted there was no one costume that was the best. "Don't ask me who my favorite is!"

The looks recreated by Jenner's daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner stretched across decades, as each sister sought to represent a different look from their mother. The only uniform: all the Kardashian sisters donned Jenner's signature pixie cut.

Kim Kardashina /Tik Tok

Kim, 42, wore a figure-hugging green sparkly dress with a bow tie and said in a TikTok from the party that Jenner wore it for one of the family's iconic Christmas cards ten years ago.

"We did that music video in it," she added, referring to a film the family made on the day of the holiday card photo shoot.

Kourtney, 43, opted for Jenner's look from Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, where Jenner filled the role held by Amy Poehler in Mean Girls by wearing a pink tracksuit and proudly recording Grande's "Jingle Bell Rock"-inspired performance.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé, 38, opted for a floral pantsuit and white fur coat, similar to the one Kris wears in one of her many iconic memes, as well as a blonde pixie cut.

Kylie, 25, went for a black pixie cut and a sparkly black dress, paying homage to a vintage '90s Kris look. Her sister, Kendall, was absent from any photos or videos from the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim's daughter, North West, 9, joined in on the fun, too, rocking a black pixie cut and an all-black ensemble. She shared her look in a TikTok posted to the account she and Kim share.

Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; Nicholas Hunt/Getty for Tiffany & Co.

While dressing up as Jenner was a fun surprise for the momager's 67th birthday, her daughters each shared sincere posts the following day in honor of her.

"We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you, dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That's who you are," Kim wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to her mother.

Khloé called her "the life of every party," adding that she prays to be "lucky enough to be a small percent of who you are."