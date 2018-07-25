Kris Jenner Rocks a Massive Diamond Ring on That Finger: Could She Be Engaged to Corey Gamble?

Is Kris Jenner keeping an engagement secret?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star channeled bride vibes on Wednesday when she was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a massive diamond ring — on that finger!

Jenner, 62, wore a mini white dress with bell sleeves, which she accessorized with gold aviator glasses, a statement necklace and the diamond sparkler, plus a diamond band.

BAHE / BACKGRID

Jenner divorced ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce) in December 2014 and has since been going steady with boyfriend Corey Gamble, 37.

Although the mother of six and Gamble have been dating for nearly four years, a source previously speculated to PEOPLE that “they will never get married.”

Last year, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that although their age difference doesn’t bother her (“Age is just a number,” she said), she’s not looking looking to walk down the aisle again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she told DeGeneres in February 2017. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]’s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Earlier this month, the pair enjoyed a picture-perfect vacation together in the South of France.

Jenner was spotted stepping off a yacht in the town of Antibes on the French Riviera, holding hands with Gamble. She sported a flowing, long-sleeve white dress with a high, ruched neckline, while Gamble wore a casual white polo and blue shorts.