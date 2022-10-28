Kris Jenner Shows Off Nostalgic Custom-Made Valentino Dress on Instagram: 'Really Touched My Heart'

The Kardashians star unboxed the recreated vintage '80s gown in a video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday

By
Published on October 28, 2022 03:33 PM
Kris Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala
Kris Jenner. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Oh, how she loves fashion!

On Thursday, Kris Jenner shared on her Instagram Stories the story behind her reunion with a certain red Valentino dress that she once wore in the '80s.

"I'm going to try to explain how much this package means to me, from Valentino," the 66-year-old Kardashians star said in a video, while she unboxed the strapless dress.

Jenner then reminisced about the gown and explained that she reached out to the label last year when she saw the same dress in a social media post from the design house.

Kris Shares Vintage Valentino Dress
Kris Jenner/instagram

"It really touched my heart, because I used to have the same dress back in the '80s," she said. "And I reached out to Pierpaolo [Piccioli, the brand's creative director] and asked him, 'Could you ever recreate this dress for me?' and he said, 'Absolutely!'"

Jenner added that she got emotional when opening the box because "it brought back so many amazing, amazing memories."

In another Instagram Story, the mom of five then shared a photo of herself wearing the dress, while standing next to her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kris Jenner/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kris Jenner/instagram

"Wearing the original Valentino dress back in the 80s!!" she wrote.

The star also received another treat from Valentino — a coffee table book that showed her vintage dress, along with similar gowns of the era.

"Oh my goodness, how I love fashion!" Jenner enthused.

