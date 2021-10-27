It's clear Kris Jenner passed down her love for Halloween to all her children

Kris Jenner Looks Back at Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

When it comes to Halloween, the Kardashian-Jenners love to pull out all the stops with their costumes. As October 31st quickly approaches, family matriarch Kris Jenner couldn't help but take a walk down memory lane and share some of her all-time favorite family Halloween looks.

"Love looking back at our family Halloween costumes over the years!!! So many amazing memories!!! 🎃👻💀What are you dressing up as this year?" Kris, 65, captioned a series of photos of Halloween looks through the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's costumes have run the gamut, ranging from super-spooky to sexy. Kris started by sharing some old throwbacks when she dressed up as Cruella de Vil and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz (her mom MJ Campbell dressed as the Wicked Witch of the West!).

When her youngest daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 24, were just young girls, Kris did an adorable group costume with them as pirates. She posted another photo from that same Halloween with Kourtney Kardashian, 42, who dressed up as Tinkerbell.

Her other favorite Halloween costumes include a Dio de Los Muertos skeleton look, a spooky Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington-inspired outfit and her glamorous Cleopatra ensemble.

Kourtney commented on her mom's Instagram post, joking about how she instilled a love for Halloween in her. "Now I know why I spend all October with a feather halo on," she said.

The Poosh founder kicked off spooky season right away in early October this year. The star shared a series of photos on Instagram where she declared herself the "Queen of Halloween" in the post's caption and showed off her home's decor.

Kourtney rocked a black long-sleeved mini dress and a pair of over-the-knee boots as she sat on a table full of Halloween décor including skeletons, skulls and spiderwebs.

While the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family have not started unveiling their Halloween looks just yet, Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker kicked things off with an edgy couples' costume.

The newly-engaged couple channeled Sex Pistols bassist and punk rock icon Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen at the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert in Malibu last week.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney wore a mesh T-shirt and studded leather pants, with shimmery eyeshadow and a curly blonde wig, while the Blink-182 drummer, 45, rocked a leather jacket and skinny jeans, and covered his face tattoos with makeup and spiked his black wig to complete the look.