Kris and Kylie Jenner have joined forces with beauty conglomerate Coty, which owns a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, to help healthcare workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

As the number of positive coronavirus cases climbs past 188,000, hospitals throughout the country have been in dire need of basic supplies like N95 face masks, face shields, surgical gowns, eye gear and hand sanitizer. To help their Southern California community, which has been hit hard by the virus (there’s at least 8,588 positive cases and 183 deaths, according to the Los Angeles Times), Kylie and Kris teamed up with Coty to produce hand sanitizer that will be distributed to hospitals.

Formulated with 80 percent alcohol, the hand sanitizers will be donated to the emergency and healthcare workers caring for patients on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Each custom hand sanitizer bottle also includes a special message for the recipient that says, “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

Kylie has also made a $1 million donation to help medical professionals purchase face masks and other necessary protective gear amid the pandemic.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi — a physician and OB-GYN at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles — thanked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for the sizable donation, which she said will help with the purchase of “hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear” used by first responders who are working to fight against the global outbreak.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true,” began Dr. Aliabadi, who delivered Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” Kylie’s doctor continued in the post.

Kylie left a sweet comment on Dr. Abadi’s post saying: “i love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on earth ♡♡.”

In order to do their part to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been practicing social distancing, each staying in their respective homes. They have also been regularly reminding their followers to stay home and abide by guidelines set in place by government officials.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the family is “taking the social-distancing very seriously,.”

“No one in the family is socializing right now and everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses,” the source said, explaining that the sisters and their children haven’t had playdates and are keeping everyone apart.

As of Wednesday, there now at least 188,247 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, the most worldwide. At least 3,921 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, a total that has tripled in five days.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.