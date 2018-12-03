Kris Jenner‘s not a regular mom. She’s a cool mom.

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, 63, cheered on supermodel daughter Kendall Jenner from the front row at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and looked exactly like the character she played during her cameo in Ariana Grande’s hit music video for “Thank U, Next.”

As Kendall made her return to the VS Fashion Show runway and walked past Kris, the momager (who was filming the model’s strut with her Kimoji Lumee iPhone case!) waved enthusiastically at her daughter as she beamed with pride.

Kendall thought her mom’s reaction was pretty spectacular too, writing on her Instagram story, “lmao love you mom.”

Her reaction to Kendall’s runway appearance perfectly mimics her appearance in Grande’s music video, where Kris guest-starred as Amy Poehler‘s character in Mean Girls.

Grande’s record-breaking music video featured Mean Girls-inspired montages, with one being a scene where Kris channels the movie’s Cool Mom™ (a.k.a. Regina George’s mom) complete with an appropriate millennial pink tracksuit and even a camcorder, just like Mrs. George had in the film. “Thank you, next, bitch!” she squealed in the ending scene, which has quickly become the subject of viral memes and gifs online.

Kris also got plenty of praise from her family for her cameo. “You guys, this is what she makes us watch over and over and over again,” Kim Kardashian West, 38, said on her Instagram Story the day the music video premiered.

“SO F—ING FUNNY,” Kim added, to which Grande responded: “Thanks for letting me borrow ur mom.”

The hilarious moment reminded many fans and longtime Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers about Kris’ famous “you’re doing amazing sweetie!” line from season 1 of the E! series when Kim was posing during her photo shoot for Playboy and Kris was recording with her camera on the side.