When it comes to holiday prep, Kris Jenner is ahead of the game.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians matriarch has partnered with Botox Cosmetic and is giving Botox gift cards to friends and family.

“It’s a one stop shop for me,” Jenner, 64, tells PEOPLE. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

As for her beauty routine, Jenner is surprisingly low-key.

“My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life,” she explains. “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”

And ultimately, despite six kids, ten grandchildren and an exceedingly full schedule, “personal care is really important,” says Jenner. “I taught my kids that when they were really young. And then they remind me of the horror stories of getting their first bikini waxes! We love great beauty experiences and learning about new things and new products.”

Continues Jenner: “I also feel really blessed to have my mom still here feeling okay, and she’s 85 years old. I hope I have that adventurous spirit when I’m her age. She’s a joy. I’m going to give her a Botox gift card for sure.”

Still, Jenner laments that there is one area of her life that could use a little improvement.

“I wish I had more sleep,” she says with a laugh. “That’s the next step!”