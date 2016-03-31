The momager's new necklace totally reminds us of another famous TV mom

Kris Jenner Has a Fashion Faceoff with a Flintstone (and You Yabba Dabba Don't Want Miss It!)

Kris Jenner’s jewelry line is expanding. The world’s most famous momager just revealed a new piece from her signature collection — a second pearl necklace and it immediately gave us flashbacks to another famous TV mom — Wilma Flintstone, naturally.

Image zoom



Source Instagram; Everett

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The choker-style necklace features South Sea barrel baroque pearls and retails for $198, which we imagine equates to way more clams than what Fred Flintstone had to shell out for Wilma’s signature necklace.

What else do Kris and Wilma have in common (aside from similar taste in jewelry)? More than you might think. See some other similarities below.

• They’re the matriarchs of their famous families

Kris is the Queen of Calabasas, and we all know what Wilma means to Bedrock.

• They stay true to their signature hairstyles

Wilma has her updo. Kris has her pixie. The world keeps turning.

• They’re really tight with their BFFs

If film existed back in the Stone Age, Betty would totally do an “I Love My Friends” cover for Wilma.

• They’re all about their rides

Kris’ cars are just a bit more sophisticated.

• They’re great cooks

Wilma’s “gravelberry pie” was so popular, she eventually sold it for some clams! And Kris has sold millions of copies of her cookbook,

In the Kitchen with Kris

, for serious cash.

What do you think of Kris’ new necklace? Is it too pre-historic for you liking or do you already have your credit card out? Sound off below.