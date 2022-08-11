Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kylie a Rare Hermès Bag for Her 25th Birthday — Watch Her Open It!

Kylie Jenner took home some fabulous gifts on her 25th birthday!

Hours after celebrating her big day on a boat with family and friends, the Kardashians star posted a video to TikTok Thursday featuring footage from the festivities — which included special presents from mom Kris Jenner.

In the video, Kylie opened up a signature orange Hermès box in front of everyone in attendance. As she took out a new rust-colored purse, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul exclaimed, "Gorgeous! I've never even seen anything like this before."

When asked by a friend "how many" of the bags were made, Kylie responded: "They made three of these" as she tried out the bag's zipper.

"Best bday 🦋🦋," Kylie simply captioned the TikTok video, which also included clips of fireworks going off in the background and her friends toasting the birthday girl.

Kim Kardashian was also at the party, and although she rarely drinks alcohol, she asked for a shot. Later in the clip, though, Kim was seen spitting her shot out into another glass.

Kylie's 4-year-old daughter Stormi also made an appearance, sitting by her mom as she opened presents.

Earlier on Thursday, Kylie posted a carousel of pictures from her birthday party. She enjoyed the night in a shimmering, skintight, off-the-shoulder gown and paired the neutral number with a high bun and sparkling earrings.

"Twenty fine," she captioned the Instagram carousel, in which she held a pole as fireworks exploded in the sky behind her.

Jenner previously sported sequins for her birthday look in years past, wearing a vintage gold Gucci mini dress when she turned 21 in 2018.

Earlier in the day, Kylie took fans into her birthday morning with another video on TikTok, which opened with a shot of herself in a cutout mauve mini dress with matching slides, holding an iced coffee as she posed before a mirror.

"Its my birthdayyyyyy 💕🦋🦋," she wrote below.

The camera then cut to a clip of a brunch spread that included green juice, pastries and fruit. Kylie received well-wishes from loved ones around the table, where sisters Kim and Kendall Jenner also sat.