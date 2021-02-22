Kris Jenner Follows in Daughters' Footsteps as She Files Trademarks for Her Own Beauty Brand
The family matriarch has trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare"
Kris Jenner is getting in on the beauty business.
The family matriarch, 65, is following in her daughters' footsteps by taking the first steps to launch her very own beauty empire, according to documents filed on Feb. 10.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare." She listed a wide range of beauty products that may be included in the brand's lineup, such as cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, fake eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances.
Kris has yet to publicly comment on the reports.
Of course, Kris is not the first member of her famous family to venture into the beauty industry.
Her daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, each have their own skin-care and makeup lines, Kylie Comsetics and KKW Beauty, respectively. (Kim, 40, also has shape and loungewear company, Skims).
In 2019, Kylie, 23, sold a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics to beauty conglomerate Coty Inc. for $600 million. She previously maintained full ownership of her beauty brand when it launched in 2015.
Meanwhile, Kim sold 20 percent of her beauty brand to Coty for $200 million in June 2020. She launched her cosmetics and fragrance business in 2017.
Kris' other daughters are also entrepreneurs: Khloe Kardashian co-founded clothing company, Good American, with Emma Grede in 2016; Kourtney Kardashian has her own lifestyle website called Poosh; and Kendall Jenner recently launched her very own tequila line.
Kris, as the girls' "momager," has consistently supported her daughters' business ventures.