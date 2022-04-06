Kris Jenner Ditches Signature Pixie for Fresh Bob Hairstyle Ahead of Daughters' Joint Launch Party

The momager's change in look comes a week before her family's new Hulu show, The Kardashians, premieres on April 14

Kris Jenner has a new look!

After years of rocking a sleek pixie cut, the momager, 66, debuted her newest hairstyle — a bob with bangs — on her Instagram Story Tuesday ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party.

In the video, a masked assistant appears to be putting the finishing touches on Kris' hair as the matriarch preps her lips with a nude lip gloss from her daughters' joint collection.

Kylie Jenner grabbed a clip of her mom's new hair at Tuesday's event, which she shared on her own Instagram Story.

"I love you @krisjenner 🤍," Kylie, 24, wrote atop the video.

Kris' change in look comes a week before her family's new Hulu show, The Kardashians, premieres on April 14. The reality show, starring Kris, Kylie, Kendall, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, has been teased by Hulu as a show that will "shatter all expectations."

According to a synopsis for The Kardashians, "The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headline."

Additionally, The Kardashians promises to bring viewers "into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight" including various scenarios "from the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs."

During a Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner shared her excitement for her family's new series. Despite some concern about whether fans are still interested in watching her family on reality television, Jenner promised the show will feature some unforgettable scenes.

"Of course, the minute we start filming, a million things are happening," she said. "Kylie's having a baby, Kourtney is dating Travis Barker and gets engaged, Kim gets SNL. I mean, every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on."

Host Ellen DeGeneres then quipped that Kourtney and Barker typically make out with each other nonstop, to which Kris replied, with a laugh, "Well is it 98% of the new show. Is that wrong?"

Kourtney and Barker officially tied the knot, saying "I do" at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys.