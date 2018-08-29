Kris Jenner Shows Off Her '62 Years Of Collecting' Fashion in Swoon-Worthy Closet Tour

YouTube

Kris Jenner‘s massive closet is a fashionista’s dream.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch showed off her “62 years of collecting” to close friend and Judith Leiber Couture creative director Dee Hilfiger in an intimate closet tour that will leave you swooning.

“This is kind of where it all happens. We shoot a television show almost every single day, so we have to have a lot of choices,” Jenner explains as she shows off her impressive collection of gowns, blazers, handbags and shoes.

The KarJenner momager has a special section reserved for one staple in her wardrobe — black blazers — and keeps more than 20 lined up. But surprisingly, they aren’t what Jenner reaches for first when she’s getting dressed.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“This is what I wear every single day,” Jenner says as she points to her array of sweatsuits. “So this would be the first place, my first stop is a sweatsuit. And that is how I am most comfortable.”

Despite the size of her closet, Jenner admits every single piece holds a special place in her heart. “Some of the things I’ve had for so many years, the bag collection and every single thing I have has a really wonderful memory,” she says.

RELATED PHOTOS: Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Inner Circle of Stylists, Assistants and More



Like daughter Kylie Jenner‘s huge handbag closet, Jenner keeps all of her pursed lined up neatly on display. One of Jenner’s oldest pieces — a small champagne Judith Leiber Couture clutch — carries many memories. “The first every Judith Leiber bag I got was this one. Robert Kardashian gave this to me for Christmas in like 1980. Isn’t it beautiful? I don’t even, I am afraid to take it out these days. I don’t even want to use it anymore,” she says of the gift from her late ex-husband.

Youtube

Another bag she cherishes is a crystal clutch from the label that she inherited from her late friend, Stephanie.

RELATED: Kanye West Shares a Rare Look Inside His Epic Shoe Closet

Youtube

“This is very sentimental to me this one because my girlfriend Stephanie passed away about 10 years ago and her kids gave me this. It was hers. So I carry this with such love and a lot of great memories,” Jenner explains. “She was my friend for many, many years so that is very special to me.”

Get a complete glimpse inside the star’s enviable closet in the full video above!