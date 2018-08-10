BACKGRID (2)

Great minds dress alike — at least as far as Kris and Caitlyn Jenner are concerned.

From shoes and bags to their outfits, the Kardashian-Jenner family has never been shy about sharing their closets with each other. And now, it seems that Caitlyn has also borrowed some style secrets from her family members — especially her ex-wife, Kris.

On Thursday night, the former couple attended their daughter Kylie’s 21st birthday extravaganza, with Kris in a fitted black pantsuit, and Caitlyn in a multicolored sequin dress. And while their outfits were drastically different, they seemed to be on the same page in the accessories department. The two twinned with matching black velvet purses that appear to be the $1,980 GG Marmont Medium Quilted Shoulder Bags, which Kris held as a clutch and Caitlyn draped over her shoulder.

Kris paired the bag with her signature ensemble: a black blazer with round gold buttons, which resembles a $2,150 jacket from Balmain. The matriarch of the family also wore black pants and black platform booties with her look.

As for Caitlyn, she sported the simple black bag with a sparkling patterned dress and black heels.