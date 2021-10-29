Kris Jenner Says Kim Kardashian 'Couldn't See' or 'Breathe' Inside the Met Gala Wearing Masked Look

Fans were left wondering how Kardashian West, 41, could possibly have walked through the Metropolitan Museum of Art with ease while wearing her completely covered Balenciaga look at this year's Met Gala. Now the star's mom Kris Jenner, who also attended the event with boyfriend Corey Gamble, is spilling all the details about what went down during their night at the museum.

"The whole evening of the Met Ball, Kim couldn't see and she couldn't breathe," Jenner, 65, said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Luckily, Gamble, 40, came to Kardashian West's rescue. "So my boyfriend Corey was walking around, we were all together, and he was leading her to where we were supposed to go and helping with her ponytail," Jenner said.

"Suddenly he was somebody pulling her around and a hairstylist all at the same time," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch added.

Most of what happens inside the celeb-filled Met Gala tends to remain hush-hush, but Jenner shared a little bit about what went down this year. "Halfway through the Met Ball they asked [Kardashian West] to do something, like do a dance for Vogue. And we were on the stage. She had no idea what she was doing. It was so funny," the star said.

Kardashian West previously explained how challenging it was to recognize familiar faces, including her own family, while wearing the Balenciaga look.

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Credit: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

"Kendall was calling my name and I couldn't see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress 😭," Kardashian West said of a viral photo of the sisters on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian West caused a stir when she stepped on the red carpet with an unidentified man also covered in head-to-toe black. Many thought the anonymous guest was the star's ex-husband Kanye West, but it was later confirmed that Balenciaga's Creative Director Demna Gvasalia joined her for the evening.

"Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet," a source told PEOPLE. "It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga."

MET Gala 2021 Kim Kardashian Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty