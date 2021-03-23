Kris Jenner's Skincare Line Is 5 Years in the Making: It's 'Ready to Go'

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch plans to launch her very own skincare brand sometime in the next two years

The business mogul and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, confirmed speculation of the launch of her own beauty company after trademarks for "Kris Jenner Skin," "Kris Jenner Skincare" and "Kris Jenner Beauty" were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Feb. 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"About four or five years ago, I decided to formulate a skincare line," Jenner revealed in a digital cover story for WSJ. Magazine. "I had some samples done up. So I do have a skincare line that I love that's ready to go."

Kris Jenner WSJ Magazine Image zoom Credit: Maciek Kobielski for WSJ. Magazine

While the mom of six seems set on the lineup of products she wants to launch with, she still isn't exactly sure when the collection is set to drop.

"When the time is right, a year from now, maybe two — I just think it's really important for older women to realize that if they just take care of their skin, it's not complicated. So, I just did something that emulates exactly what my daily routine is. That will be my line," Jenner said.

The inspiration for her own brand stemmed from her longtime love of skincare rituals. "I'm obsessed with my skin and have always taken really good care of it," the star said, "I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped, really. It was always a priority."

Kris Jenner WSJ Magazine Image zoom Credit: Maciek Kobielski for WSJ. Magazine

In addition to good skincare, Jenner previously told PEOPLE that she likes to take time to do some self-care and cosmetic injectables which keeps her feeling her best.

"My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life," she explained. "A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I'm good to go. I'm pretty traditional. As long as I'm clean and scrubbed up, I'm a happy camper."