Kris Jenner Says She and Khloé Kardashian Have Matching Cross Tattoos: It's 'on My Booty'

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian got matching mom-daughter ink!

When the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, 65, played a game of "Never Have My Kids Ever" during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris revealed that she and Khloé have some special, identical tattoos.

Host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kris, "Never have my kids ever gotten matching tattoos?" The star took a moment to think and then held up a handheld paddle that read, "They have."

"But with me!" she said. DeGeneres replied, "Who's got matching tattoos?"

"Me and Khloé," Kris answered. "It's a cross."

When DeGeneres asked where Kris' cross tattoo is inked, she smiled and pointed over her shoulder. "[It's] on my booty. Back there," she laughed.

While we don't know exactly when Kris and Khloé got their matching tats, it seems like they've had them for quite some time. In a 2016 story for her now-closed blog, Khloé shared some more details about her mom's tattoo.

"My mom has tattoos. She has a tramp stamp of a cross," she said, adding that if she were to design a tattoo for Kris, it would be "somewhere more visible. I think that would look really sexy on her and she could pull it off because she's edgy."

Khloé has multiple tattoos and documented her first tattoo removal procedure in 2017 when she decided it was time to get rid of the "bumper sticker" she got at age 16.