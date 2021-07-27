Shoppers Plan on Wearing This 'Light and Comfortable' Maxi Dress All Year — and It's Under $40
There's still time to stock your closet with summer essentials like breezy dresses and comfortable sandals, but as the focus shifts to fall trends, you may want to add transitional pieces to your shopping cart.
Maxi dresses are a summer fashion constant, and the style doesn't appear to be going anywhere. In fact, one Amazon shopper believes the Kranda maxi dress, complete with ruffled sleeves and hems, will be sticking around, writing, " [It's] perfect for summer but can also transition to fall."
Buy It! Kranda Ruffle Maxi Dress, $37.99–$38.99; amazon.com
Available in seven gorgeous colors, including autumn-approved shades of rust and soft green, the maxi dress has a long pleated bottom and smocked bodice. In the front, you'll find the dress has a high, round neck and in the back, there's a keyhole closure that can be tied securely with straps.
One shopper that received multiple compliments on the dress shared their appreciation for the style, writing, "It can be dressed up or down. It's a flattering dress, yet modest. It's a young look, but can be worn at any age." Another loved the "light and comfortable" feel of the dress and pointed out that the orange coloring was made for fall.
Shoppers love that the dress just slips on, writing, "It's so comfortable and flattering. I always receive so many compliments when I wear it and people want to know where I got it. It's the perfect length for me to wear with flats." Others paired the versatile style with boots and block heeled sandals.
The dress's light rayon fabric, which should be hand washed only, does make for an airy, summer-approved outfit, shoppers report. However, the maxi dress will be just as stylish come fall. As one shopper explained, "I can totally wear this year-round with booties in the fall or winter and for spring/summer with a denim jacket or blazer."
Add this versatile maxi dress to your summer wardrobe now and keep it around for fall. Pick up one or all of the colorful options from Amazon today.
